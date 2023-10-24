BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing was postponed to next month for three men charged in the death of a woman who was shot after locating her stolen Dodge Hellcat through an Apple AirTag.

David Tyrone Thompson, Giovanni Garcia-Viscarra and Joseph Bush IV appeared in court on Tuesday for a brief hearing during which their preliminary hearing, previously scheduled for Wednesday, was moved to Nov. 8.

Joseph Bush IV, right, listens during a hearing Tuesday morning.

At a preliminary hearing, a judge determines whether there’s sufficient evidence for a case to proceed.

Thompson, 19, the accused shooter, is charged with murder, carjacking and vehicle theft. Garcia-Viscarra, 20, and Bush are charged with carjacking, vehicle theft and conspiracy.

Giovanni Garcia-Viscarra appeared in court on Tuesday.

Thompson’s attorney, Gary Turnbull, said he was unavailable as he’s currently in trial on another case, and attorneys for the other defendants agreed to the postponement.

The three were arrested in connection with the death of Victoria Anna Marie Hampton, 61, who was found wounded March 19 on Ginger Drive, north of White Lane and west of New Stine Road. She died on April 1.

Police said Hampton was shot after confronting the suspects. Authorities have previously said a fourth suspect was having his case heard in juvenile court.