BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a woman fatally wounded after confronting suspected car thieves have filed a legal claim against the city, alleging police “made insufficient or no effort” to find them while their daughter remained unconscious in a hospital for days.

Richard Escudero and Nancy Hazle, parents of shooting victim Victoria Hampton, say in the claim they suffered “severe initial shock” and “severe emotional distress” from the way their daughter’s case was handled and how they learned of her death. Escudero read about the killing months later in a newspaper and phoned Hazle, the claim says.

The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, seeks at least $500,000. The city has 45 days to respond.

Hampton, 61, was found wounded March 19 on Ginger Drive, north of White Lane and west of New Stine Road. She died on April 1.

In July, Escudero and Hazle filed a claim against the county after learning the coroner’s office turned Hampton’s body over to a woman named Teresa Cline. According to the county claim, Cline identified herself as Hampton’s sister and said Hampton’s parents were dead.

Cline had the body cremated.

The county claim alleges the coroner’s office “failed to properly investigate and did not follow its own protocols before releasing the remains . . . to a non-family member.”

Police said Hampton was shot after using an Apple AirTag to track her stolen Dodge Hellcat, taken that morning outside her home. She confronted the suspects and was shot in the head.

Three suspects are scheduled for a hearing later this month. A fourth was having his case heard in juvenile court, authorities have said.