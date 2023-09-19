BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A little after 6 a.m. on March 19, 2023, a gray Toyota Prius pulled up in front of Vicki Hampton’s modest three-bedroom house near the end of a southwest Bakersfield cul-de-sac.

A dark-clad figure jumped out and approached Hampton’s pride and joy — her Dodge Hellcat muscle car, parked on the street.

The man shattered a window, climbed in, wrangled the car into neutral, and, likely with the help of an accomplice still seated in the Prius, maneuvered the two cars into bumper-to-bumper position. Then the Prius stealthily pushed the Hellcat down the street and out of sight.

Minutes later, Hampton glanced at a home surveillance monitor and noticed something was amiss. Her metallic maroon 2021 Hellcat — one of the fastest, most powerful cars on the American road — was gone.

Instead of calling 911, however, she called her best friend, Teresa Cline.

“You are not going to believe what happened,” Hampton told Cline, according to the 640-page police report. “Someone stole my Hellcat.”

She was determined to find it, Hampton said, and she was taking her friend Cline along for the ride, on speaker phone.

And so began a convoluted, multi-faceted tragedy that, before it was over, would touch on cars, guns, technology, bureaucracy, sexual identity and murder.

The car

The Dodge Hellcat — a bigger, badder, less common cousin of the Dodge Challenger SRT — is one of the most desirable modern muscle cars available to ordinary consumers. Fewer than 18,000 have been built in the last eight years, and soon they’ll be rarer still — the present-generation Hellcat and its Hemi V-8 engine will be discontinued after this year as Dodge ramps up production of electric vehicles.

That, according to the laws of supply and demand, makes the Hellcat and its supercharged 6.2-liter engine an even hotter item. It goes zero to 60 in under four seconds with a top speed of 202 mph — an unusual combination of speed and power. Even with an off-the-lot price between $90,000 and $150,000, they can be hard to come by.

Little wonder the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and its cousin, the Dodge Charger, are stolen five times more than the average car, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Dramatic evidence of their desirability was on display at a Dodge dealership in Kentucky last February. Surveillance video captured several thieves breaking into the showroom and, in 40 seconds flat, making off with six Hellcats – a loss of $600,000.

Muscle-car aficionados and car thieves alike love Hellcats – and so did Vicki Hampton.

For 16 years, Hampton ran Tint Masters, a window tinting business in southwest Bakersfield, with her late husband, Chuck Mathis, who died in 2021. She was close with her industrial park neighbors, who came to recognize and appreciate her passion for the model of car she cherished most — Dodge Challengers. She had two of them, possibly three, at least one black and one maroon. The maroon one — a 2021 model — was equipped with the souped-up Hellcat package.

Scotty DePaoli, who for years has managed the automotive shop next door to Tint Masters, said the Hellcat was her favorite.

“One day, I said, ‘Vicki, let me drive it. Let me drive it,’” he said. “She said, no … So she took me for a ride and, I mean, wow. She liked horsepower. Put it that way.”

Jaz McKay, a retired radio talk show host who became a good friend, says he was blown away by the machine.

“It was just an awesome car,” he said. “It had the (exhaust pipe) cutouts and everything. And she gets in, she starts it up, and it’s a nice low rumble. She flips that switch and those cutouts drop, and BRAW-RAWR-RAWR-RAWR-RAWR! I’m like, Honey, you’re going over the top.”

But Vicki Hampton lived in the stolen-car capital of the country. Bakersfield has had the most car thefts in the U.S., per capita, for three years straight, including an auto theft rate in 2021 of 1,023 per 100,000 residents. That’s about 300 car thefts a month. So, given the Hellcat’s unique popularity among thieves, maybe the morning of March 19 was inevitable.

The tracking device

The 6 a.m. theft of Hampton’s muscle car wasn’t even the first Bakersfield Hellcat heist that rainy morning. An hour and a half earlier, at about 4:30 a.m., the four Los Angeles-area men who would eventually be charged in the Vicki Hampton case allegedly tried to make off with a Hellcat parked in south Bakersfield, just off Akers Road. They broke a window, jimmied the vehicle into neutral and pushed it down the street with their own vehicle, only to abandon the Hellcat a short distance away.

Then they drove three-and-a-half miles to Hampton’s home on Curry Court and tried to steal another Hellcat. This time, after shattering a window, they pushed the targeted Hellcat a mere 600 feet to the next cul-de-sac over, near the corner of Saffron Court and Ginger Drive.

Hampton, stunned and outraged as she spoke on the speaker phone with her best friend, Teresa Cline, suddenly came to a realization: She might be able to track her car with a bit of 21st century technology — an Apple AirTag. The device, about the size of a quarter, emits an invisible Bluetooth beacon that — using random iPhones the way mobile phones relay signals from cell towers — can pinpoint the location of whatever it’s attached to — your luggage, your bicycle, your dog — or, tucked away somewhere, inside or out — your car.

AirTags are so effective, some police departments actually encourage car owners to place them in their vehicles to assist in recovery efforts. The New York Police Department unofficially endorses their use and a community group in that city recently passed out 500 of the devices. But it’s a double-edged sword: Police departments across the country have seen a rising tide of vigilantism in which car theft victims tracked their vehicles themselves. In Denver last February a 12-year-old boy riding in a stolen car was killed when the car’s owner located his vehicle, initiated a confrontation and returned the alleged thief’s gunfire; and in San Antonio last March a pickup truck owner confronted, shot and killed the suspected thief, who had pulled a gun on him. In each case the victimized car owner had called police first; neither is facing charges.

Not contacting police was Vicki Hampton’s big mistake. But then she wasn’t one to back down from anything. Martin Duenas, who works at Hampton’s favorite gun store, Bear Mountain Sports, said she was no shrinking violet.

“She was just outgoing,” he said. “Pretty outspoken.”

Now, on her iPhone screen, Hampton could see where the prized Hellcat car was parked — and it wasn’t far, as she told Teresa Cline. She climbed into her other Dodge muscle car, a black, four-door 2018 Challenger SRT, and picked up the scent.

The assault

“She was on the phone talking to a friend of hers,” McKay said. “And (Hampton) told her, ‘Oh there it is, I found it,’ something to that effect. She said, ‘I’m going to go scare these guys off.’ … She probably assumed it was just some punk kids.”

Cline told officers she could hear Hampton stopping the car, putting it in park, opening the car door and then slamming it shut. Then she heard Hampton yell, ‘Hey, mother f—er!’”

“‘Hey, what the eff are you doing?” McKay said, describing the scene as he understood it. “And just like that, pop, pop, pop. They shot her in the head. Shot her in the head.”

Cline heard everything. Two shots, possible three. “Are you OK?” she shouted into the phone, according to the police report. There was no response. She could hear a car alarm going off and then the sound of a vehicle roaring away. Cline told her husband they needed to leave immediately to find Hampton. As they did, another woman’s voice came from the phone. “He’s in bad shape,” the woman said. Asked to describe the injured person, the woman answered, “A larger person with long hair.” Vicki Hampton was 5-foot-11 and perhaps 250 pounds; Cline was now certain it was her friend.

Emergency responders found Hampton face-down on the rain-soaked asphalt at 6:32 a.m., bleeding from the back of the head. When they rolled her over, they found a 9-millimeter handgun in her left hand, beneath her body.

Victoria Anna Marie “Vicki” Hampton, age 61, clung to life for almost two weeks. Then, on April 1st, she died.

“Look what they did to her,” McKay said. “For what? For what? For a car.”

The Guns

Apple AirTags — retail price, $29 — are handy devices. Attach one to things of importance in your life and never misplace any of those things again. Unless that misplaced item has fallen into the hands of an alleged car thief — an armed alleged car thief.

But then Hampton was not intimidated by guns. Quite the opposite – she loved guns, and she owned enough of them to supply a small army. She once showed McKay one of her gun safes, packed with firearms of all description. In fact, she had more guns than could fit inside the safe; some were still in the box, unopened.

“I said to her, ‘How many guns do you own?’” McKay said. “She said, ‘Well, I’ve never really counted.’ And I said, ‘You have got to have as many guns as Ted Nugent.’”

And McKay would know. He says he once co-hosted a radio talk show with the Motor City Madman, who’s now an NRA board member.

Victoria Ann Marie Hampton, according to the Sheriff’s Department, is not listed among the 11,575 Kern County residents with a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but that didn’t prevent her from packing when she confronted the alleged car thieves.

“I can’t imagine her not being armed going out there,” McKay said.

In fact, the second shot that went off almost immediately after Hampton was hit could well have come from Hampton’s own weapon, a 9 millimeter Sig Sauer handgun.

Police towed Hampton’s black Challenger — the one in which she’d pursued the car thieves — and, after obtaining a search warrant, combed through the vehicle. They found a semi automatic Dan Wesson .45 with the hammer pulled back, a Ruger 10/22 semiautomatic rifle with a scope, six knives including a 3-inch switchblade, six assorted fully loaded magazines, and five boxes of ammunition, including a hundred hollow point rounds.

Inside Hampton’s maroon Dodge Hellcat, police found a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, five knives, and 17 fully loaded .45-caliber magazines. Hampton, Cline told police, had guns stored in all her vehicles.

Did all that weaponry give Hampton an elevated sense of empowerment? An unjustified feeling of confidence? We’ll never know.

The Suspects

The four men now accused of stealing Hampton’s prized Dodge Hellcat and, in the case of one suspect, murdering her, left footprints. Digital footprints.

Bakersfield police obtained records of cell tower “pings” during and after the day of the shooting, and, having developed a list of possible suspects from that research, obtained phone, internet and social media information that confirmed the likelihood they had the right people in their sights.

On June 21, more than a dozen Bakersfield detectives and patrol officers staked out several Southland locations, including – starting at 4 a.m. that morning – an apartment building in the Los Angeles County city of Bellflower.

At 2:06 p.m., as the primary suspect walked down an alley near his mother’s apartment, police moved in.

By day’s end, officers had arrested four suspects: 19-year-old David Tyrone Thompson, of Bellflower; 18-year-old Adam Ransom, of Lynwood; 23-year-old Joseph Bush, of Anaheim; and 19-year-old Giovanni Garcia, of Long Beach.

Police already were familiar with Bush. A month after Hampton’s shooting, he’d allegedly stolen a Jeep Grand Cherokee in Buena Park and led police there on an extended chase that reached 100 mph on surface streets. After a foot chase he was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and evading arrest.

Bakersfield police also were interested in learning more about the theft of a red 2021 Hellcat from a residence in the Los Angeles County city of Lakewood on March 13 and the May 26 theft of a new Hellcat from the parking lot of a Dodge dealership in Cerritos.

Thompson, identified as the possible shooter in the Hampton case, told investigators that — motivated by “peer pressure” to “save them” all from arrest — he had fired his gun into the air as he approached Hampton, and that she must have accidentally shot herself as she stumbled forward. But Hampton’s only gunshot wound was to the back of the head, according to her autopsy — not a place she could have easily shot herself.

Forensic evidence, including the presence of gunpowder residue, suggests that Hampton was shot from behind at point-blank range.

The suspects, who face charges ranging from carjacking and grand theft auto to — in Thompson’s case — first degree murder, are in custody awaiting trial. The three who will be tried together are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25.

None have any residential connection to Bakersfield. Did Hampton stumble upon a stolen car ring specifically interested in Hellcats? McKay thinks so.

“These were not four guys walking down the street one day,” he said. “‘Oh, look, there’s a Dodge Hellcat. Let’s go get it.’”

Bakersfield police won’t address the possibility these were professionals, but spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair did confirm that past stolen-car investigations have turned up instances w here thieves — some based in other cities — have targeted specific makes and models.

The alleged thieves in the Hampton case, however, displayed equal parts sophistication and ineptitude during the course of this attempted heist, calling into question the professionalism of these “professionals.”

The Body

The case took yet another bizarre twist shortly after news of the four suspects’ arrest appeared in The Bakersfield Californian. That’s how Richard Escudero of Bakersfield and Nancy Hazle of Texas — Hampton’s divorced parents — learned their child was dead, three months after the fact.

The morning of June 22, Escudero, like he did every morning, picked up the newspaper from the driveway, went inside, sat on the living room sofa and, with the television mumbling in the background, went straight to the local crime roundup. And there it was.

“I came across this name, Vicki Ann Marie Hampton, and I said, ‘Wait a minute. That’s my daughter. That’s her name.’ And I couldn’t believe it,” Escudero said. “A traumatic experience for me to see that. And immediately I said, ‘It had happened March 19?’ I was never notified. Her mother was never notified. No one in my family was notified.”

He immediately called Bakersfield police. Then he called his ex-wife, who lives in Texas.

And then it got worse. Escudero learned Hampton’s remains had been turned over to someone he didn’t know – and her body had been cremated.

The coroner’s office released the remains to Teresa Cline, who had allegedly claimed to be the victim’s sister, according to a claim brought by Escudero and Hazle against the county. Cline, the woman who’d been on the speaker-phone call with Hampton three month before, denies having presented herself to the coroner’s office as Hampton’s sister, but that’s how she is listed on her friend’s death certificate.

The father’s claim, the required precursor to a lawsuit, was seeking $500,000 on behalf of the parents, alleging the coroner’s office “did not follow its own protocols before releasing the remains.” The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, was filed July 13 by attorney Eugene Lorenz.

“I’ve got enough information from my investigators to know there was a major screw-up by the coroner’s office,” Lorenz said. “There are two parents named in a Bakersfield birth certificate. Not hard to find.”

Escudero names three defendants in the lawsuit, including Kern County. He said one defendant was served last week and the others could be served next week.

Hampton was estranged from her parents, according to Cline. The reason, Cline told police: a sex change operation in Denmark 35 years ago that turned Jeffrey Scott Escudero into Victoria Ann Marie Hampton. “Her parents disowned her,” Cline told police.

The family’s claim acknowledges Hampton’s transgender status, and Escudero concedes Jeffrey’s sex change operation — which followed a brief marriage to a West High School girlfriend (and was financed by a healthy insurance settlement) — was painful for him. But Escudero said Hampton was estranged because she had misappropriated more than $150,000 of her grandmother’s money.

In the meantime, all parties are left to reel from the bizarre succession of events and the consequences of Hampton’s fatal decision — emboldened by firepower and aided by modern consumer technology — to take matters into her own hands.

“There’s another good reason,” Lorenz said, “why it is better to call the police rather than try to chase down a felon yourself. Because sometimes you’re going to end up being a victim of some violence you didn’t expect.”

McKay, among others, continues to grieve his friend’s loss.

“She was a good person,” he said. “… It’s still new. It’s still a fresh wound.”

She loved her friends, she loved her guns and she loved her Dodge Hellcat. Did those last two obsessions contribute to Vicki Hampton’s death? One could see it that way.