BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield police aren’t saying exactly how the car thieves who made off with Vicki Hampton’s maroon Dodge Hellcat accomplished the task, but they probably have a pretty good idea.

The sought-after muscle car must have been locked in the predawn hours of March 19. The thieves couldn’t possibly have had keys, either, because they smashed a window to get in. Once inside the car they would have been faced with a gear shift locked in the park position. Without a tow truck, the car wasn’t budging — unless the thieves knew one of several tricks.

Most cars have shift lock releases to help vehicle owners get out of jams, such as when they’ve lost their keys or the car’s battery is completely dead, or missing. The shift lock release is often hidden beneath a tiny, square, plastic cover near the shift mechanism; it must be opened with a knife, screwdriver or other tool. There’s a small metal toggle about an inch below that allows one to move the shifter into neutral.

The Dodge Challenger/Charger shift lock release is much more subtle: It’s under the center console cup holder. Pull out the rubber cup holder and open the small rectangular lid below it, and you’ll see a short red lanyard. Pull up on the cord and you should be able to move the shifter into neutral.

But there are more sophisticated ways to put a car in neutral that car thieves are employing with greater frequency to defeat advanced security systems. Many of those systems are becoming standard in newer model vehicles, such as keys with electronic codes, passive alarms, ignition cut-off systems, and systems that automatically alert the police.

Modern, savvy thieves’ techniques include:

Relay theft: This method involves using two devices to amplify the signal from a keyless entry fob, allowing the thief to gain access to the car without ever physically touching the key.

Key cloning: Involves using a device to capture the code from a keyless entry fob, which can then be used to create a duplicate key.

OBD hacking: Involves accessing the car’s onboard diagnostic (OBD) port and using specialized software to gain control of the car’s systems.

Code breaking: Cracks the code on keys and uses a transmitter to open the car and start it.

How can you protect your car from theft?