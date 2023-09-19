BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield police aren’t saying exactly how the car thieves who made off with Vicki Hampton’s maroon Dodge Hellcat accomplished the task, but they probably have a pretty good idea.
The sought-after muscle car must have been locked in the predawn hours of March 19. The thieves couldn’t possibly have had keys, either, because they smashed a window to get in. Once inside the car they would have been faced with a gear shift locked in the park position. Without a tow truck, the car wasn’t budging — unless the thieves knew one of several tricks.
Most cars have shift lock releases to help vehicle owners get out of jams, such as when they’ve lost their keys or the car’s battery is completely dead, or missing. The shift lock release is often hidden beneath a tiny, square, plastic cover near the shift mechanism; it must be opened with a knife, screwdriver or other tool. There’s a small metal toggle about an inch below that allows one to move the shifter into neutral.
The Dodge Challenger/Charger shift lock release is much more subtle: It’s under the center console cup holder. Pull out the rubber cup holder and open the small rectangular lid below it, and you’ll see a short red lanyard. Pull up on the cord and you should be able to move the shifter into neutral.
But there are more sophisticated ways to put a car in neutral that car thieves are employing with greater frequency to defeat advanced security systems. Many of those systems are becoming standard in newer model vehicles, such as keys with electronic codes, passive alarms, ignition cut-off systems, and systems that automatically alert the police.
Modern, savvy thieves’ techniques include:
Relay theft: This method involves using two devices to amplify the signal from a keyless entry fob, allowing the thief to gain access to the car without ever physically touching the key.
Key cloning: Involves using a device to capture the code from a keyless entry fob, which can then be used to create a duplicate key.
OBD hacking: Involves accessing the car’s onboard diagnostic (OBD) port and using specialized software to gain control of the car’s systems.
Code breaking: Cracks the code on keys and uses a transmitter to open the car and start it.
How can you protect your car from theft?
- Don’t leave your keys in your car. Don’t leave your car running while you’re gone. Don’t leave your doors unlocked or your windows open. Don’t leave desirable items visible in your car. Don’t leave your vehicle title in the car.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Avoid driving through sketchier neighborhoods if possible. Park your car in areas that are well-lit or close to a storefront or other location with many passersby.
- Invest in extra security measures, such as tracking systems and anti-theft systems. Invest in an installation by a reviewed professional. Invest in having the VIN numbers etched in the windows to make it harder for thieves to sell car parts.
- Use a steering wheel lock or another physical deterrent on your car.
- Be cautious of anyone who seems to be paying too much attention to your car.
- Keep your keyless entry fob in a Faraday bag or other signal-blocking device when it is not in use.
- Don’t set your keys on a coffee table or kitchen counter in a home where someone with bad intentions may surreptitiously grab them.
- Clean up your garage and start parking your car inside.