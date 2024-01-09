BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The preliminary hearing for three men arrested after a 61-year-old woman was killed after tracking down her stolen Dodge Hellcat was postponed Tuesday because the prosecutor is in trial and one of the defense lawyers said he needs more time to review evidence.

David Tyrone Thompson, Joseph Bush IV and Giovanni Garcia-Viscarra are due back in court later this month.

Attorneys had requested dates in March, but Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon said she wanted an update sooner. She scheduled a hearing Jan. 18 to “see where we are at that point.”

Thompson, 19, is accused of shooting Victoria Hampton in the head after she tracked her stolen car through an Apple AirTag. He’s charged with first-degree murder, carjacking and vehicle theft.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to amend the complaint against Bush and also charge him with murder. That motion is expected to be heard on the same date as the preliminary hearing.

Currently, Bush and Garcia-Viscarra are charged with carjacking, vehicle theft and conspiracy. Prosecutors are not seeking to charge Garcia-Viscarra with murder.

Hampton was found wounded March 19 on Ginger Drive, north of White Lane and west of New Stine Road. She died on April 1.

