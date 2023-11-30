BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Currently, only one of the three suspects arrested in connection with the death of Victoria Hampton is facing a murder charge.

Prosecutors want to change that.

A motion to file an amended complaint has been filed against Joseph Bush IV, seeking to charge him with murder under the felony-murder rule, attorneys said during a hearing in Superior Court Thursday morning.

Under the felony-murder rule, a person who wasn’t the actual killer can be charged with murder if they aided in a killing — or had the intent to kill — during the commission of a crime.

A hearing on the motion is set for January, as is the preliminary hearing for all three suspects.

Bush’s attorney, Mark Anthony Raimondo, said he couldn’t discuss specifics of the allegations against his client.

David Tyrone Thompson, 19, is accused of shooting the 61-year-old Hampton in the head after she tracked her stolen Dodge Hellcat through an Apple AirTag. He’s charged with first-degree murder, carjacking and vehicle theft.

Hampton was found wounded March 19 on Ginger Drive, north of White Lane and west of New Stine Road. She died on April 1.

Bush and the third defendant, Giovanni Garcia-Viscarra, 20, are charged with carjacking, vehicle theft and conspiracy. Prosecutors also want to amend the criminal complaint against Garcia-Viscarra, but aren’t seeking a murder charge against him.

