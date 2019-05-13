Did a woman you know disappear in 1980? That’s when two women were brutally raped and murdered in separate crimes in central California. You can help bring these young mothers back to their families.
Lemoore Jane Doe
- Kidnapped from Lemoore, found in Kern County
- Hispanic or Native American
- 25-35 years old
- 5 feet 3 inches tall
- Approximately 115 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black or dark brown hair (with some gray)
- Showed signs of previous pregnancy
- Missing entire top row of teeth
- Possibly known as “Rebecca Ochoa” or “Becky”
Visalia Jane Doe
- Kidnapped from Visalia, found in Ventura County
- Hispanic or Native American
- 20-30 years old
- 5 feet 2 inches tall
- Approximately 115 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black shoulder length hair with bleached tips
- Shaved eyebrows with penciled eyebrows above
- Four-five months pregnant with evidence of prior pregnancy
- Extensive dental work
Update
Lemoore Jane Doe
Lemoore Jane Doe had several distinctive tattoos in an era when tattoos were much less common in women. One tattoo has the name “Shirley” inside a heart. Another says “Seattle” in artistic script. Another says, “love you.” On her other arm, a rose tattoo is encircled by the words, “Mother I love you.”
Visalia Jane Doe
Visalia Jane Doe was in her 20s and about five months pregnant with a never-to-be-born son. She was well nourished and appeared to have had pre-natal care. Her clothes were clean and she appeared to have been well groomed. Dental forensics showed she had extensive dental work.
Murdered And Forgotten
In July 1980, two mothers were murdered in Central California in separate crimes. Investigators believe one was kidnapped in Lemoore and another in Visalia. The body of the Lemoore victim was found in Kern County on July 15, 1980. The body of the Lemoore victim was found in Ventura County on July 18, 1980. Investigators say DNA has identified the man who killed them both, but 38 years later, both women remain unidentified. You can help. There are very distinctive characteristics for each woman. Read the details. Spread this information on social media. Call the hotline number – 661-868-0119 – if you have information.
You can return missing moms to their families
Law enforcement says DNA has solved another cold case murder.
Wilson Chouest, now 66, has been convicted of two counts of murder in the brutal stabbing deaths of two young women during separate rapes in July 1980. One woman was pregnant.
That’s only half of the mystery.
Law enforcement needs your help to solve the other half.
In the 38 years since the killings, no one has been able to identify either victim.
But investigators believe one was kidnapped in Lemoore and one in Visalia.
DNA has proved ineffective. There are no fingerprint matches. Dental records have not helped. The best efforts of two generations of detectives has not been able to bring the missing moms home.
That’s what prompted this crowdsourcing effort.
We want you to share the stories of the missing moms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram – everywhere.
Someone, somewhere knows who these women were.
Investigators agree: If the right person sees this story, the missing moms can be returned to their families.
The missing mom hotline is: 661-868-0119
Gallery – Lemoore Jane Doe
Investigators believe she was kidnapped from The Pub – now called the Wrecking Ball – on North Lemoore Avenue on Lemoore on July 15, 1980.
Gallery – Visalia Jane Doe
Investigators believe she was kidnapped on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia on July 18, 1980.
Please Help
If you have any information that can help identify these women, please contact the following:
Missing Mom Hotline
661-868-0119
Map
Click the map markers for more information.
Click here for a larger map.
