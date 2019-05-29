MurderedAndForgotten.com

In July 1980, two mothers were murdered in Central California in separate crimes. Investigators believe one was kidnapped in Lemoore and another in Visalia. The body of the Lemoore victim was found in Kern County on July 15, 1980. The body of the Lemoore victim was found in Ventura County on July 18, 1980. Investigators say DNA has identified the man who killed them both, but 38 years later, both women remain unidentified. You can help. There are very distinctive characteristics for each woman. Read the details. Spread this information on social media. Call the hotline number – 661-868-0119 – if you have information.

You can return missing moms to their families

Law enforcement says DNA has solved another cold case murder.

Wilson Chouest, now 66, has been convicted of two counts of murder in the brutal stabbing deaths of two young women during separate rapes in July 1980. One woman was pregnant.

That’s only half of the mystery.

Law enforcement needs your help to solve the other half.

In the 38 years since the killings, no one has been able to identify either victim.

But investigators believe one was kidnapped in Lemoore and one in Visalia.

DNA has proved ineffective. There are no fingerprint matches. Dental records have not helped. The best efforts of two generations of detectives has not been able to bring the missing moms home.

That’s what prompted this crowdsourcing effort.

We want you to share the stories of the missing moms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram – everywhere.

Someone, somewhere knows who these women were.

Investigators agree: If the right person sees this story, the missing moms can be returned to their families.

The missing mom hotline is: 661-868-0119