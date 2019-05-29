MurderedAndForgotten.com

Murdered and Forgotten

Did a woman you know disappear in 1980? That’s when two women were brutally raped and murdered in separate crimes in central California. You can help bring these young mothers back to their families.

Kern County Jane Doe

Lemoore Jane Doe

  • Kidnapped from Lemoore, found in Kern County
  • Hispanic or Native American
  • 25-35 years old
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall
  • Approximately 115 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Black or dark brown hair (with some gray)
  • Showed signs of previous pregnancy
  • Missing entire top row of teeth
  • Possibly known as “Rebecca Ochoa” or “Becky”
Ventura Jane Doe

Visalia Jane Doe

  • Kidnapped from Visalia, found in Ventura County
  • Hispanic or Native American
  • 20-30 years old
  • 5 feet 2 inches tall
  • Approximately 115 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Black shoulder length hair with bleached tips
  • Shaved eyebrows with penciled eyebrows above
  • Four-five months pregnant with evidence of prior pregnancy
  • Extensive dental work

Update

These women were kidnapped and murdered in 1980 from Visalia and Lemoore

Lemoore Jane Doe

Lemoore Jane Doe had several distinctive tattoos in an era when tattoos were much less common in women. One tattoo has the name “Shirley” inside a heart. Another says “Seattle” in artistic script. Another says, “love you.” On her other arm, a rose tattoo is encircled by the words, “Mother I love you.”

Visalia Jane Doe

Visalia Jane Doe was in her 20s and about five months pregnant with a never-to-be-born son. She was well nourished and appeared to have had pre-natal care. Her clothes were clean and she appeared to have been well groomed. Dental forensics showed she had extensive dental work.

Murdered And Forgotten

In July 1980, two mothers were murdered in Central California in separate crimes. Investigators believe one was kidnapped in Lemoore and another in Visalia. The body of the Lemoore victim was found in Kern County on July 15, 1980. The body of the Lemoore victim was found in Ventura County on July 18, 1980. Investigators say DNA has identified the man who killed them both, but 38 years later, both women remain unidentified. You can help. There are very distinctive characteristics for each woman. Read the details. Spread this information on social media. Call the hotline number – 661-868-0119 – if you have information.

You can return missing moms to their families

Law enforcement says DNA has solved another cold case murder.

Wilson Chouest, now 66, has been convicted of two counts of murder in the brutal stabbing deaths of two young women during separate rapes in July 1980. One woman was pregnant.

That’s only half of the mystery.

Law enforcement needs your help to solve the other half.

In the 38 years since the killings, no one has been able to identify either victim.

But investigators believe one was kidnapped in Lemoore and one in Visalia.

DNA has proved ineffective. There are no fingerprint matches. Dental records have not helped. The best efforts of two generations of detectives has not been able to bring the missing moms home.

That’s what prompted this crowdsourcing effort.

We want you to share the stories of the missing moms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram – everywhere.

Someone, somewhere knows who these women were.

Investigators agree: If the right person sees this story, the missing moms can be returned to their families.

The missing mom hotline is: 661-868-0119

Gallery – Lemoore Jane Doe

Investigators believe she was kidnapped from The Pub – now called the Wrecking Ball – on North Lemoore Avenue on Lemoore on July 15, 1980.

Kern County orchard crime scene
Farm workers found the body in an almond orchard
Kern County orchard crime scene
The body was about 13 rows from the roadway
Kern County orchard crime scene
She had 29 knife wounds and had fought her attacker
Tattoo 1 - Mother I Love You
The Kern victim had professional tattoos
Tattoo 2 - Love You, Shirley, Seattle
One tattoo said “Shirley” and “Seattle”
metal rod from Kern County Jane Doe's leg
The body had surgical rod in one leg
Kern County Jane Doe artist recreation
She had dark hair and brown eyes
Kern County Jane Doe artist recreation
She was 5‑foot‑3 and 115 pounds

Gallery – Visalia Jane Doe

Investigators believe she was kidnapped on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia on July 18, 1980.

West Lake High School crime scene
The body was found at Westlake High School
West Lake High School crime scene
The school is in the hills of Thousand Oaks
West Lake High School crime scene
Platform shoes were found near the body
Tattoo 1 - Mother I Love You
A coroner’s photo of Ventura Jane Doe
Artist Recreation 1 - Ventura County Jane Doe
Shaved eyebrows with penciled brows above
Artist Recreation 2 - Ventura County Jane Doe
Dark hair with bleached tips

Please Help

If you have any information that can help identify these women, please contact the following:

Missing Mom Hotline

661-868-0119

Map

Click the map markers for more information.
Click here for a larger map.

