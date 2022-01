SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KGET) — Ahead of a key vote to approve a single-payer, state-run health care system in California, the Progressive Caucus of the California Democratic Party is preparing to take away party endorsements from Assembly members who reject the proposal.

Progressive Caucus Chairman and California Democratic Party Executive Board Member Amar Shergill confirmed Thursday the group will take steps to make sure members who vote “no” on the legislation will not be endorsed by the California Democratic Party for the upcoming election.