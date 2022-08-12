Viewer tips led to the arrest of two fugitive sex offenders recently profiled on Golden Empire’s Most Wanted.

The U.S. Marshals Office said David Kline, 58, was arrested this week. Kline has a criminal history that includes indecent exposure, rape and failure to register as a sex offender.

Another viewer tip also led Marshals to Paul Behill, 24, this week. Behill was featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted in September 2021. He has a criminal history that includes battery on a person and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

For more on profiles of Golden Empire’s Most Wanted, click on this link.