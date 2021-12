A viewer tip led to another arrest of one of “Golden Empire’s Most Wanted.”

The U.S. Marshals Office says Mickey Pulley, 33, was arrested in Gary, Indiana.

They say Pulley is a documented Eastside Crip gang member who was wanted for armed robbery. He also has a criminal history that includes assault, burglary and multiple robberies.

He has family and work history in East Bakersfield.