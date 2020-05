The U.S. Marshals say a woman with Bakersfield ties who was considered a high-risk sex offender has been arrested thanks to a viewer tip.

Marshals say Tawnya Mobbs — aka Tawnya Viveros — was arrested Wednesday. She was featured on Golden Empire’s Most Wanted back on Jan. 9.

Mobb has a criminal history that includes child molestation, drug-related charges and failure to register as a sex offender.

