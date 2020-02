Another one of the Golden Empire’s “most wanted” is off the streets thanks to a viewer tip.

The U.S. Marshals put out an alert for Jose Lopez — a known gang member from Lamont who violated parole.

Lopez has many tattoos, including two horns on his head.

The Marshals Task Force arrested Lopez in Central Bakersfield after viewer tipped them off. Marshals said Lopez was carrying ammunition, which illegal for convicted felons to possess.

