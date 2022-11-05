A tip from a viewer led to the arrest of a convicted sex offender featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted last month.

Officials said Eric Delrio was arrested Wednesday. Delrio was a high-risk sex offender and parolee at-large wanted for failing to report to the Bakersfield parole office after his release from prison in October.

Delrio has a criminal history that includes unlawful sex with a minor, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

