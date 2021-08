A viewer reached out to authorities after spotting a gang member featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted.

One viewer contacted U.S. Marshals in Texas after spotting Lamaar Johnson on the streets.

Johnson was a known gang member and parolee. The U.S. Marshals described Johnson as a member of the East Side Crips Gang and was wanted for robbery.

His past criminal history includes assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and child cruelty.