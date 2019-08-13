Two more ‘most wanted’ by US Marshals arrested

The U.S. Marshals say two more of the Golden Empire’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

First, Humberto Medina-Villareal was wanted for drug-related charges. He and his brother were featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted in February.

The U.S. Marshals said Monday, Medina-Villareal was arrested in Mexico on July 29.

His brother, Xsabier Medina, is wanted in connection to the murder of a man at a Southeast Bakersfield pot shop in August 2017. He is still on the run.

Meanwhile, another man considered to be “most wanted” was taken off the streets a day after he was featured on 17 News.

U.S. Marshals put out an alert for Aaron Clifton last week and was arrested the next day according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office inmate website.

Clifton has a criminal history of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence.

He is due in court on Tuesday.