Thanks to tips from 17 News viewers, two fugitives wanted by U.S. Marshals are under arrest.

Roland Franklin and Eric Swanson were both arrested Wednesday.

Franklin has a history of kidnapping and assault and was arresed in Bakersfield.

Swanson, a convicted sex offender, was arrested in Alasska working for a seafood processing plant, according to the Marshals.

