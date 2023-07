BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A parolee and sex offender who was previously featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted is back in custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed Friday Eddie Burns, 68 was back in custody on July 1 due to multiple viewer tips. He has a criminal history that includes includes manslaughter, burglary, rape and lewd and lascivious acts with a child. He is also on parole for vandalism.

For more reports on wanted fugitives in the Golden Empire, click on this link.