BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A high-risk sex offender featured last week on Golden Empire Most Wanted was taken into custody over the weekend.

Jared Bailey, 31, was arrested by Bakersfield police on Saturday. Bailey has a criminal history that includes unlawful sex with a minor, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest with violence and failure to register as a sex offender.

Bailey is being held without bail and is due back in court on April 29.