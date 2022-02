A wanted sex offender turned himself in to authorities after seeing himself featured on “Golden Empire’s Most Wanted.”

The U.S. Marshals Office says Marty Schoonover, 40, turned himself in after Thursday’s segment on 17 News.

According to the Marshals, Schoonover was a parolee at-large and a high-risk sex offender. He has a criminal history that includes rape, lewd and lascivious acts with a child and assault.

You can watch more segments of “Golden Empire’s Most Wanted” here.