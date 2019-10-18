Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 17, 2019

U.S. Marshals have joined Bakersfield police in the search for the man wanted in connection to the murder of 5-year-old Kason Guyton.

Marshals are asking for help looking for Jeremy King. He escaped Bakersfield police Wednesday morning and remains at-large.

King, 27, is considered armed and dangerous.

He is a West Side Crip gang member and is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by Secret Witness for information leading to King’s arrest.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a cash reward.

If you’ve seen King, or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.