‘Most Wanted’ fugitive with Kern County ties captured in Mexico

Most Wanted
Posted: / Updated:

ROSARITO, Mexico (KGET) — A man with ties to Delano and Bakersfield was arrested Thursday in Mexico after being on the run for several months.

Angel Garcia, 24, is a parolee and documented gang member with a prior arrest for homicide. He was profiled on Golden Empire Most Wanted in March.

According to the U.S. Marshals, a viewer tip led to Garcia being found in Rosarito, a beach city along Baja California. Garcia was transported to San Diego and from there, taken into custody by Tulare County officials, where he was wanted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News