‘Most Wanted’ fugitive with Kern County ties captured in Mexico

ROSARITO, Mexico (KGET) — A man with ties to Delano and Bakersfield was arrested Thursday in Mexico after being on the run for several months.

Angel Garcia, 24, is a parolee and documented gang member with a prior arrest for homicide. He was profiled on Golden Empire Most Wanted in March.

According to the U.S. Marshals, a viewer tip led to Garcia being found in Rosarito, a beach city along Baja California. Garcia was transported to San Diego and from there, taken into custody by Tulare County officials, where he was wanted.