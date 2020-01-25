Marshals make 3 arrests of ‘Most Wanted’ suspects; shoot, kill 1 suspect in Arizona

U.S. Marshals have captured three suspects recently profiled on Golden Empire Most Wanted while a fourth was shot and killed in a confrontation with authorities in Arizona.

On Oct. 10, 2019 Golden Empire Most Wanted featured Kelvin Allen.

Allen, 24, is a gang member and parolee, was arrested on New Year’s Day in Phoenix in connection with a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl.

Allen was booked on manslaughter and other charges in the Maricopa County Jail.

On Jan. 2, 2020, Estuardo Amado was profiled accused of evading police. He was arrested on Jan. 17 by Marshals in Los Angeles and was extradited to Fresno County to face charges.

Tenniro Wall — a reported West Side Crip gang member — was profiled on Jan. 16, accused of violating probation. Marshals said they managed to arrest him before the segment aired on television.

Finally, a man featured in December wanted for child molestation was shot and killed in Arizona.

Armondo Garcia was tracked down to Mesa, Arizona on Jan. 22 thanks to a viewer tip. The U.S. Marshals said Garcia tried to flee from police and fired a shot at officers. That’s when a Marshal shot back, striking and killing Garcia.