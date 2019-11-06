Marshals capture woman wanted in death of 19-month-old infant

The U.S. Marshals said a 21-year-old woman featured last week on 17 News who was wanted in connection to the death of her own child last year has been arrested.

Marshals said Tashe Gregory was arrested Monday evening in Fresno thanks to a viewer tip.

Gregory was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for willful cruelty to a child.

Authorities said 19 month old A-Mylah Whitfield was found not breathing and later died at a hospital. The coroner ruled the infant died of blunt force trauma and the death was ruled a homicide.

Gregory appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.