BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals have arrested a high-risk sex offender who set to be featured Thursday on the weekly installment of Golden Empire Most Wanted.

Marshals captured Allen McCullar, 41, on Thursday morning.

McCullar was a parolee at-large with past arrests for vehicle theft, sexual assault of a minor, sodomy with force and violence, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is due in court on Monday, April 12.