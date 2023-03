BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A parolee and high-risk sex offender who was previously featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted has been taken back in custody.

The U.S. Marshals office confirmed Thursday Cutter Halleman, 36, was arrested in Redondo Beach over the weekend. He has a criminal history of DUI, possessing firearms and sexual battery.

For more reports on wanted fugitives in the Golden Empire, click on this link.