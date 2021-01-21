Golden Empire’s Most Wanted: Jan. 21, 2021

The U.S. Marshals Task Force needs are asking for help to find a wanted gang member and parolee at large.

31-year-old Noel Alhamidi is a member of the Southside Bakers with family and residential ties to Bakersfield and Lamont.

His criminal history includes possession of a firearm by gang member, felony evading and possession of controlled substance for sale.

He is 6’2” and 230 lbs, with numerous tattoos.

Any information is confidential and can be directed to the US Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Information leading to the arrest of Alhamidi may be eligible for a cash reward