BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The US Marshals Task Force is asking for help finding a parolee at large wanted for carjacking and felony evasion.

35-year-old Michael Caleb Reed has a history that includes arrests for rape, burglary, possession of a firearm, and DUI.

He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and Taft.

If seen, any information is confidential and can be directed to the US Marshals at 661-529-1068.