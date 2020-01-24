Golden Empire Most Wanted suspect shot, killed by authorities in Arizona

A man featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted last month has been killed in a shooting with Marshals in Arizona.

On Dec. 5, 2019, Armondo Garcia, a Tulare man with ties to Bakersfield and northern Kern County was featured on the weekly segment.

Garcia was wanted for child molestation.

The Marshals say a local viewer gave them a tip and Garcia was tracked down Wednesday on a bus in Mesa, Arizona heading to another city.

According to the Marshals, Garcia tried to run away and fired a gunshot at police. A Marshal fired back at Garcia, striking him and killing him.