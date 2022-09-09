BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted high-risk sex offender and parolee at large.

Marshals are looking for Brian Torres, 29. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great bodily injury and sexual battery.

Torres has family and residential ties to Bakersfield. He’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information about him is confidential.