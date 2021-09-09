Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 9, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to get a gang member off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Simon Ortiz, 32. He is a parolee at-large and Southern Hispanic gang member.

Oritz has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and has a criminal history that includes attempting to evade a peace officer, battery on a spouse, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, receiving stolen property, theft and resisting arrest.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 280 pounds, and has numerous tattoos including a cross on his left hand and the name Jennifer on his left forearm.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068.