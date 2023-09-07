The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a Bakersfield gang member and get him off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Larry Bowen, 23. Bowen is a parolee at-large for being a gang member in possession of a firearm.

Bowen lives in Downtown Bakersfield and has a criminal record that includes robbery, grand theft, resisting arrest and participating in a crminal street gang.

Bowen is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, and has tattoos on his neck and arms.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.