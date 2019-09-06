Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 5, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man considered a high-risk sex offender with a criminal history that includes arson and indecent exposure.

Marshals are looking for 56-year-old Zachary Elliot. Elliot is a parolee at-large.

Elliot is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the southeast area.

if you’ve seen Elliot or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4040, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential, and you may be eligible for a possible cash reward.