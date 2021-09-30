Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 30, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Deshon Forbes, 27. Forbes is an East Side Crip gang members and has an extensive criminal history that includes burglary, possession of firearms, assault and numerous drug charges.

Forbes is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has numerous tattoos. He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the East Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential.