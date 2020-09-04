Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 3, 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help finding a high-risk sex offender and parolee at large.

Charles Killebrew, 36, has an extensive criminal history that includes rape, lewd and lascivious acts with a child and numerous drug-related offenses, authorities said. He’s described as Black, 5-foot-9 and 220 pounds with numerous tattoos.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Information leading to his arrest can be provided confidentially and may result in a cash reward.