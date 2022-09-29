The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Gerald Porter, 35. He has a criminal history that includes child molestation, spousal abuse, resisting arrest and burglary.

Porter is transient and frequents the South Chester and Ming avenue areas.

Porter is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds and has a large tattoo on the left side of his face.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information on Porter about is confidential.