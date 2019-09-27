Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 26, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are looking to get a 32-year-old man considered a high risk sex offender off the streets.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force is looking for Jerome Maston.

Maston has a criminal history that includes lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sexual battery and numerous drug charges.

Maston is 6 feet tall and weighs 270 pounds.

He has the name “Kyra” tattooed on his right arm.

Maston frequents the southwest Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.