Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 24, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Timothy Grillias, 29. He is a parolee at-large who also has an extensive criminal history that includes robbery, burglary, resisting arrest with violence and battery with serious injury.

Grillias is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has several tattoos. He has family and work history in Bakersfield, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande and was last seen in East Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.