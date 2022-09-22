The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help finding a parolee with family and residential ties to Wasco.

Marshals are looking for Luis Lopez, 22. Lopez is a member of the Wasco 13 criminal street gang.

Lopez has a criminal history that includes robbery, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft, felony evading, assault and participation in a criminal street gang.

Lopez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a tattoo of a pocket watch on his left forearm.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information about Lopez is confidential.