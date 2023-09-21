The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a wanted parolee from Bakersfield and get him off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Oscar Partida, 44. He is wanted for absconding parole supervision and was on parole for discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Partida lives in Bakersfield and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you’ve seen him Partida or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided about Partida is confidential.