Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 2, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get another one of Kern County’s Most Wanted off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Garrett Hudgins, 29. He is a parolee at-large wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Hudgins is a transient who frequents the area of Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road in Southwest Bakersfield. He has a criminal history that includes threatening crime with intent to terrorize, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.