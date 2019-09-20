Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 19, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are looking to get an Arvin man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

The Marshals are looking for 25-year-old Santiago Hernandez. He has a criminal history that includes kidnap, rape, lewd and lascivious acts with a child and assault with a deadly weapon.

Hernandez is 5 foot, 6 inches tall weighs 155 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

He lives in Arvin, but frequents the East Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4040, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.