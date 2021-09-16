Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 16, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to get a gang member off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Rajer Church, 25. He is a parolee at large and an Eastside Crip gang member.

Church has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and has a criminal history that includes possession of a firearm, burglary, receiving stolen property and participating in a criminal street gang.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068.