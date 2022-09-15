The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man with Bakersfield ties and is considered a high-risk sex offender.

Marshals are looking for Bennie West, 32. He is a parolee at-large and has a criminal history that includes rape with violence, possession of a dangerous weapon, burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.

West has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided about West is confidential.