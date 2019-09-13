Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 12, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are looking to get a 32-year-old parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Aaron Meenach. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, robbery, possession of a firearm and numerous narcotics-related charges.

Meenach is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the northwest area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and you may be eligible for a possible cash reward.