The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted parolee at-large and Wasco gang member.

Marshals are looking for Joel Arrazate, 23. He is a member of the Wasco 13 criminal street gang. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, vandalism, battery on a person and carrying a loaded firearm by a gang member.

Arrazate has family and residential ties to Wasco and Bakersfield. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.