Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 8, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a woman wanted in connection to a home invasion robbery in July off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Christina Aguilar, 38. She is a Varrio Bakers gang member and has a criminal history that includes possession of a controlled substance, false identification to a peace officer, and driving with a suspended license.

Aguilar is 5 foot, 1 inch tall, weighs 150 pounds and has numerous tattoos. She has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and frequents the southeast area.

If you’ve seen her, or have any information on her whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to her arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.