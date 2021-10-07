Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 7, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.

Marshals are looking for 35-year-old Randy Searles. He is a parolee at-large and is also wanted for failure to appear in court for the assault against a peace officer.

Searles has a criminal history that includes conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary and receiving stolen property.

Searles is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs nearly 200 pounds. He has numerous tattoos including a large marijuana leaf on his neck, numerous facial tattoos and numerous tattoos covering his arms and legs.

Searles has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the Oildale area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.