The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary.

Lepe has family ties to Bakersfield and Oakland. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.