The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a suspect in a 2021 Bakersfield homicide off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Arthur Flores, 22. He is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on May 31, 2021 in the 500 block of Acacia Avenue.

Flores has ties to Bakersfield and Los Angeles. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

If you’ve seen Arthur Flores, of have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals t 661-979-1187. Any information leading to his arrest is eligible for a cash reward.